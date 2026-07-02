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‘No place in the new Gaza’ for Unrwa says Board of Peace

The US-backed organisation, which is responsible for the Strip’s post-war future, said that ‘the people of Gaza deserve better’ than the UN agency

July 2, 2026 14:50
GettyImages-2268652430.jpg
Outgoing Unrwa Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini leaves after his final press conference at the UN offices in Geneva on March 31, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

Unrwa "has no place in the new Gaza," the US-backed Board of Peace said on Wednesday.

"We are turning the page on the complex of perpetual aid dependency & conflict," the international organisation stated, adding: "The people of Gaza deserve better."

Hamas condemned the Board on Thursday, calling on the international community "to shoulder their responsibilities, and to ensure the continuation of Unrwa’s operations and the protection of its UN mandate”.

"We reaffirm that UNRWA’s continued humanitarian and relief work is an urgent necessity," Hamas stated, according to Quds News Network, an outlet affiliated with the terrorist group.

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Topics:

Gaza Board of Peace

Gaza

Unrwa

Gaza war

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