Become a Member
World

‘Netanyahu to brief Trump on Iran’s secret underground nuclear base inside Pickaxe Mountain’

Iran is ‘not negotiating in good faith’ to end the war, Israel PM will tell US president

July 28, 2026 14:27
GettyImages-2253959919.jpg
US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Benjamin Netanyahu is today expected to tell US President Donald Trump that Iran is lying about wanting peace – and is secretly building up its nuclear capabilities at a mysterious underground base called Pickaxe Mountain.

A source in Jerusalem told the New York Post that the Israeli Prime Minister’s team will provide evidence of Iran’s latest nuclear activity, and demonstrate that Tehran is “not currently negotiating in good faith”, when the two leaders meet in Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

At the White House meeting, due to start at 4pm UK time, the Israeli PM is also expected to set out a number of “red lines” for any dealings with Iran.

Pickaxe Mountain, which lies more than 300 feet beneath the Kolang Mountain near the Natanz nuclear facility, has long been suspected of being a part of Iran’s atomic programme.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel-Iran War

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper