Netanyahu condemns settler violence and warns of damage to Israel’s standing in the world

Netanyahu said: “I strongly condemn the criminal acts of violence committed in the villages of Qusra and Jalud by a handful of rioters who are violating the law, causing a grave injustice to the law-abiding Jewish community, interfering with the IDF in carrying out its missions, and harming Israel’s standing in the world.”

The prime minster added: “The security forces acted swiftly, confiscated three vehicles, and brought the incident to an end within a short time.”

Saying the IDF and police are “conducting a vigorous investigation on the ground”, he also said: “I expect law enforcement authorities to arrest the rioters and bring them to justice as soon as possible.”

In Qusra in the northern part of the West Bank, dozens of settlers barricaded themselves inside a Palestinian home while the residents were still inside, according to the military.

The IDF said they endeavoured to extract the settlers from the residence and keep them apart from the village, with the aim “to protect the occupants of the home.”

Extremists moved on to nearby Jalud, where were they seen wearing masks while driving pick-up trucks around the village.

A number of Palestinians are reported to have been injured, among them a woman whose condition was said not to require urgent treatment.

There were no arrests as of Saturday evening, although according to Palestinian sources six village residents had been detained.

The IDF said they had confiscated vehicles used by the settlers.

Herzog condemned the settler violence on Saturday evening.

The president said: “This is a crossing of a red line by lawbreakers who act in complete opposition to the laws and values of the State of Israel.

“Another case in a sequence of events that constitute a stain on Israel's face and require firm and decisive action.”

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee welcomed the “strong statement” by Herzog, adding: “The half-million Israelis living peacefully” in the West Bank “are most disgusted by small group of thugs often called ‘settlers’ who often don’t even live there.”

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot held the government responsible for the violence and warned the situation undermines the security needs of Israel.

The leader of the party currently topping opinion polls said: “The growing anarchy of a violent minority and the loss of control over them in Judea and Samaria are a security, leadership, diplomatic and moral disgrace that does not represent the overwhelming majority of Israeli citizens and distracts the IDF from its primary mission.”