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Netanyahu condemns settler violence and warns of damage to Israel’s standing in the world

Prime minister speaks out after attacks by Jewish extremists on West Bank villages in the latest flashpoint in recent weeks

August 30, 2026 10:53
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Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned settlers who have carried out attacks in West Bank villages as “rioters” and warned they are damaging Israel’s standing in the world.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog also condemned the “lawbreakers” who act “in complete opposition to the values of Israel”.

The statements on Saturday followed violence in Qusra and Jalud.

In the latest of several flashpoints in recent weeks, extremist settlers threw stones at Palestinians and stood in the way of IDF troops.

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Topics:

Israel

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