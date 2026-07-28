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Netanyahu and Trump’s ‘ironclad commitment’ to ensure Iran never has nuclear weapons

Israeli PM and US President have a ‘positive and productive’ meeting at the White House ‘focusing’ on the Islamic Republic

July 28, 2026 21:37
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'One of the best conversations' (X/Prime Minister of Israel)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he had “one of the best conversations” with US President Donald Trump - both leaders agreeing Iran must never have nuclear weapons.

They met in Washington DC on Tuesday before attending the funeral of former South Carolina Republican senator Lindsey Graham, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The White House meeting, which lasted about an hour, comes amid questions over the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

United States

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