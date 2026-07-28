Netanyahu and Trump’s ‘ironclad commitment’ to ensure Iran never has nuclear weapons

In a statement after the meeting, Netanyahu said it was “was one of the best conversations I’ve had with the president of the United States.

“I have just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump,” Netanyahu said.

“When I say excellent, it’s not just lip service. It was a conversation of full partnership, of mutual support, with an understanding of the shared goal to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, and also other goals.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu as “positive and productive.”

Getting down to business in the Oval Office (X/Prime Minister of Israel)

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A senior source who accompanied Netanyahu to the White House said that Iran was the focus of discussion, JNS reported.

“The prime minister and president held an excellent and comprehensive discussion on the key issues of the day, first and foremost Iran,” the source said. “The leaders reaffirmed their ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons.”

The meeting did not include questions from the press, which have been a common feature of the past seven meetings between the two leaders in Trump’s second term.

Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio (X/Prime Minister of Israel)

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Photos released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office show US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Steve Witkoff, one of the lead negotiators with the Iranians, in the Oval Office with Trump and Netanyahu, as well as Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Caroline Glick, Netanyahu’s international affairs adviser.