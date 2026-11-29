He posted yesterday: "My responsibility as a leader obligates me to put everything aside, including the principle of the largest party."

Eisenkot has reacted saying he wants “genuine and accelerated negotiations”.

Following the elections on October 27, Netanyahu lost his majority in the 120-seat Knesset, with his bloc claiming just 53 seats, although still remaining the largest overall faction.

Yashar along with three other opposition parties took 48 seats altogether.

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot 28 days to form an administration. The Yashar leader now has a week left to form an administration before the deadline of December 6, although there is the possibility that a two-week extension could be granted.

One of the four parties in Eisenkot’s bloc is Beyachad party, led by former Naftali Bennett.

The former prime minister said on Sunday he welcomed Netanyahu being "willing to join a unity government led by Eisenkot, a government based on an alliance of those who serve".

But Bennett’s number two in Beyachad, fellow former prime minister Yair Lapid, has signalled his hostility towards Netanyahu, saying the Likud leader’s overtures were “another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has cheated every partner and broken every agreement”.

Lapid added that the “only way to test the proposal is to swear in a government led by Eisenkot, and only then can negotiations begin on the possibility of expanding it.”

The other two parties in Eisenkot’s bloc are Israel Beitenu, and the Democrats.

Responding to Netanyahu, Eisenkot said: "If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am ready to assess the seriousness of its intentions over the next 24 hours.”

The Yashar leader said negotiations would be on the "detailed proposal" sent to Netanyahu last Sunday.

Eisenkot said that "to this very moment, we have received no response".

Netanyahu has warned against a minority government backed by “supporters of terrorism,” an apparent reference to the Arab parties Joint List and Ra’am that together won a record 19 seats in the Knesset.

But Democrats leader Yair Golan tweeted “Enough with the stunts and tricks. Netanyahu lost [the election]. It is our duty to respect the will of the voters and form a government of change and salvation.”

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen accused Netanyahu of attempting a “spin” to prevent a change of government.

Jabareen urged that the wishes of the democratic majority of Jews and Arabs should be followed to “remove Netanyahu this very week.”