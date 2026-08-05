‘Neo-Nazis’ chanting ‘Sieg Heil’ barricade hotel in Bulgaria packed with Jewish students

Police arrived and got them to leave. However, they reportedly returned soon afterwards once the officers had gone.

They then began hurling abuse again at the Jewish teens inside.

The president of Rome’s Jewish community, Victor Fadlon, called on Bulgarian officials to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

Fadlon said: “Our children are not free to travel across Europe without being exposed to violence and verbal harassment from antisemites”.

The incident in Bansko came just days after a group of 18-year-old Israelis locked themselves in their hotel rooms in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

They had been attacked in a side street by British tourists who had discovered they were from Israel, according to reports.

Bulgarian officials have condemned the latest incident.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said: “I condemn antisemitism, a virus that must be fought, a form of hatred and discrimination that must be eradicated. I stand with President Victor Fadlon and the Jewish community of Rome.”

Fellow Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said “We strongly condemn every form of violence by extremists, Nazis or communists against Jewish communities.”

He strongly condemned “Jew hunting” and declared his solidarity with the young Jews who were victimised.

This incident is the latest in a spate of antisemitic incidents across Europe.