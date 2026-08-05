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‘Neo-Nazis’ chanting ‘Sieg Heil’ barricade hotel in Bulgaria packed with Jewish students

Men dressed in black shirts with skull emblems were filmed making Hitler salutes

August 5, 2026 19:44
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A group of men gathered outside the hotel in Bansko, Bulgaria (X)

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1 min read
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Police were called to a hotel in Bulgaria where dozens of Jewish teenagers were staying after a group of men gathered outside shouting ‘Sieg Heil’ and making Nazi salutes.

The men, dressed in black tops with skull symbols, blocked entrances at the hotel in the resort of Bansko.

The Jewish youngsters from Italy and Israel were in the town as part of an international programme for youth movement leaders.

Footage shows men raising their arms to make Nazi salutes while bellowing ‘Sieg Heil’.

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Topics:

Neo-Nazi

Antisemitism

Jews

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