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Ms Rachel pledges $1m to Palestinian children’s charity and calls on ‘wealthy white celebrities’ to do the same

The popular children’s YouTuber matched a donation from anti-Israel rapper Macklemore made after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s ongoing tour

September 18, 2026 17:35
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Ms Rachel (Image: Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Children’s YouTuber Ms Rachel has announced a $1 million donation to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, matching the sum pledged by rapper Macklemore after he was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after making pro-Palestine remarks on stage.

The social media star, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, said on Instagram on Thursday that she was matching the donation and urged “every wealthy white celebrity” to do the same and “speak out against the genocide”.

“Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed, and children continue to be killed every day,” she wrote. “We’ve a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights.”

Accurso, who has more than 21 million YouTube subscribers, became a global ambassador for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in 2025.

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

YouTube

Children

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