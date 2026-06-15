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Model and former IDF captain is the only Israeli WAG at the World Cup

Tel Aviv-born Mishel Gerzig is the wife of Belgium’s star goalie Thibaut Courtois

June 15, 2026 17:03
Screenshot 2026-06-15 at 17.18.34.jpg
Courtois and Gerzig (photo: Instagram @mishelgerzig)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read

Israel might not have any players at the World Cup but there is a woman from the country who has found herself a keeper – in more ways than one.

Belgium’s former Chelsea goalie Thibaut Courtois is married to Mishel Gerzig, a top model who was formerly a captain of rescue ships in the IDF.

She told Spanish sports newspaper Marca in the week after October 7 that she had 15 soldiers under her command during her time in the army, adding that it was a “very intense role”.

She said she was “very proud” to serve her country and that “it was an experience that allowed me to meet wonderful people”.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Sport

Beauty

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