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Mob accuses Zohran Mamdani of ‘genocide’ and ‘treachery’ for attending October 7 vigil

Despite the mayor’s regular criticism of the Jewish state, activists claimed he had ‘sold his people out’

October 8, 2026 15:23
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Mamdani at the vigil (Image: screenshot from X)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Anti-Israel activists accused New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of “genocide” and being a “traitor” when he attended a commemoration event for October 7.

The mayor was met with boos by a crowd of more than 100 demonstrators as he arrived at the event in Union Square in central Manhattan.

As he held a candle, protesters standing a few metres away on the other side of a police barricade banged drums and carried at least one Hezbollah flag.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Anti-Israel protests

October 7

October 7 commemoration

October 7 anniversary

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