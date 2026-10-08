Mob accuses Zohran Mamdani of ‘genocide’ and ‘treachery’ for attending October 7 vigil

Anti-Israel activists accused New York mayor Zohran Mamdani of “genocide” and being a “traitor” when he attended a commemoration event for October 7.
The mayor was met with boos by a crowd of more than 100 demonstrators as he arrived at the event in Union Square in central Manhattan.
As he held a candle, protesters standing a few metres away on the other side of a police barricade banged drums and carried at least one Hezbollah flag.
Mamdani just arrived at an Oct. 7 vigil commemorating Israeli and Palestinian victims that was delayed 40 minutes because of pro-Palestine anti-Mamdani protestors. As Brad Lander reads a testimony from an Israeli victim, protestors chant “we don’t want no 2 state, we want 48” and… pic.twitter.com/Pa8FHzxuUI
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