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Meet the ‘Sukkah Boys’ – the industrious handymen helping Australian Jews observe Succot

Billy Klein and Zuzz Rapp build hundreds of succot in the two weeks before the holiday

September 23, 2026 14:39
The Sukkah Boys credit the Sukkah Boys Facebook.png
The Sukkah Boys have built thousands of succot since launching their venture (Photo: The Sukkah Boys/Facebook)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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If you are looking forward to Succot, but dreading putting up your succah, you are in luck – if you live in Australia, that is.

Handyman Billy Klein and his friend, carpenter Zuzz Rapp, who go by the moniker “the Sukkah Boys”, make light work of building the temporary structures used during Succot, which falls this weekend.

Completing just one succah is enough to leave many of us a sweaty exhausted mess – but Klein and Rapp the pair have constructed thousands of succot since they began offering this specialist building service.

The venture began in 2014 as a casual gig, with Klein building succot for neighbours. But demand was so great he brought in Rapp to help, with the pair now constructing hundreds of the huts in the fortnight leading up to the festival every year.

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Topics:

Succot

Australia

Melbourne

succah

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