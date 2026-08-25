McDonald’s employee suspended after chanting ‘free Palestine’ at Israeli asking for burger

One of the Israelis can be heard saying he “does not talk about politics”, and continuing to check on the whereabouts of his burger.

The employee went on to accuse them of being “baby killers”, according to Ynet.

The Israeli website also said McDonald’s subsequently suspended the staff member.

A McDonald’s worker in Brisbane, Australia, told Israeli customers “Free Palestine” after learning Asaf and Matan were from Israel while they were trying to place their order. pic.twitter.com/SdDCg8cAzX — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) August 23, 2026

In June, the JC reported on testimonies provided to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion – the inquiry into Jew-hatred launched after last year’s Bondi Beach massacre.

One Jewish teenager described how she had been called “a filthy penny sniffer” while playing with fellow students; a rabbi spoke about finding a mezuzah bearing the words “free Palestine”; and another person said she was asked by her employer to change her “Jewish sounding name” to appease a client with sensitivities about Israel.

The commission also heard about Jewish pupils being regularly taunted, while parents described their fear that their children could be publicly identified as Jewish by their school uniform.

Others told of being routinely targeted with abuse such as “dirty Jewish pigs”, “baby killers”, and “gas the Jews”.

A number of witnesses mentioned losing friendships and employment opportunities. Others said they felt like they were no longer welcome in their own country simply because they openly identified as Jewish or refused to renounce support for Israel.

According to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Australia’s main representative body for the Jewish community, more than 2,000 anti-Jewish incidents were recorded between October 2023 and September 2024, an increase of 316 per cent on the previous year.

There were 1,654 incidents from 2024-2025, down from 2023-2024, but still around three times higher than pre-October 7 levels.

McDonald’s was contacted by the JC.