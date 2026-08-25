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McDonald’s employee suspended after chanting ‘free Palestine’ at Israeli asking for burger

The staff member was also reported to have called the two Israeli customers ‘baby killers’

August 25, 2026 12:13
Screenshot 2026-08-24 at 16.27.07.png
McDonald's, Cannon Hill, Brisbane (Image: Google)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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An employee at a McDonald’s in Brisbane has reportedly been suspended after chanting “free Palestine” at Israelis asking for a burger.

In a video posted by Israeli channel ILTV, the two Israelis, Asaf and Matan, were asking a female staff member at the restaurant in the Cannon Hill area of the city about a missing food item – a quadruple quarter pounder.

The employee can be heard asking where they are from, adding that they have “an accent”.

When one of the pair replies, “Israel”, the employee immediately says: “Free Palestine. Free, free Palestine.”

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Topics:

Australia

McDonald's

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