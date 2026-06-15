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Man v. Football: Meet the American footie-loving fresser who is part of ITV’s World Cup team

The legendary Man v. Food host has swapped big plates of food for big football matches

June 15, 2026 12:33
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Adam Richman with co-presenter Semra Hunter on ITV's World Cup coverage (photo: ITV)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

Adam Richman, the star of cult TV show Man v. Food, is back on our screens – covering the World Cup for ITV.

Football-mad American Richman, who used to be known for big eating challenges, is part of ITV’s presenting team working on the big matches at the tournament.

He was featured sitting on a sofa chatting with Spanish football expert Semra Hunter at ITV’s set in Brooklyn, and has also been seen out interviewing fans in Times Square, New York.

One commenter on X wrote that “he’s just so good and very funny, I love him and his energy”, and another said that he is “such a great addition to the ITV World Cup coverage”.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Food

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