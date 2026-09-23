Israel accuses Macron of ‘grotesque absurdity’ over comments that Hamas has ‘never operated’ in West Bank

Israeli politicians across the political spectrum sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron after he told the United Nations that Hamas has ‘never operated’ in the West Bank.

Macron addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, speaking in French.

He said: “Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where day after day we see violations. And in the name of what? Hamas has never operated in the West Bank.”

He added that respect for the Palestinian people’s right to exist is essential for Israel’s security.