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Israel accuses Macron of ‘grotesque absurdity’ over comments that Hamas has ‘never operated’ in West Bank

French President’s comments come just days after the murder of father-of-six Netanel Shukron in the territories by an attacker linked to the Palestinian terror group

September 23, 2026 14:55
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French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Israeli politicians across the political spectrum sharply criticised French President Emmanuel Macron after he told the United Nations that Hamas has ‘never operated’ in the West Bank.

Macron addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, speaking in French.

He said: “Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where day after day we see violations. And in the name of what? Hamas has never operated in the West Bank.”

He added that respect for the Palestinian people’s right to exist is essential for Israel’s security.

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Topics:

Emmanuel Macron

United Nations

West Bank

Hamas

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