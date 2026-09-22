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Trump tells UN General Assembly he faces ‘big decision’ to ‘rebuild’ Iran or ‘annihilate’ the regime

The US president called Iran the world’s ‘number one sponsor of terror’ and repeated his vow to ‘never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon’

September 22, 2026 17:02
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US President Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 22, 2026 (Screenshot/SkyNews)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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US President Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that he now has a “big decision” to make over Iran: whether to assist in rebuilding the country or to “annihilate” the regime quickly.

Addressing the global body in New York on Tuesday, Trump said: “I have a big decision to make: will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world?

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?

“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

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Topics:

Trump

Donald Trump

United Nations

New York

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