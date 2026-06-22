Kippah-wearing dad is ‘spat at and hit in the face walking with his children in Berlin’

A JEWISH father was allegedly spat at, verbally abused and then assaulted in front of his children in broad daylight on a Berlin street as antisemitism continues to surge across the country.

The 47-year-old, who was wearing a kippah, was walking with his two children in the German capital’s smart Charlottenburg district when a man is said to have started following them.

According to investigators, the suspect then hurled antisemitic insults at the family and spat at them as they walked along Uhlandstrasse.

When the father challenged the man about his behaviour, he was then allegedly struck in the face.