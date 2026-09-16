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Just why has Israel not had a woman leader since PM Golda Meir more than half a century ago?

A nation with female fighter pilots, Supreme Court judges and heads of prestigious universities paradoxically has few women vying for power in the October 27 general election

September 16, 2026 17:00
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Great female leader: former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir with general Moshe Dayan in 1969 (Image: Getty)

By

Natalie Lisbona

7 min read
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You might think of Israel as a paragon for equality of the sexes.

After all, this is the country whose women fly fighter jets on secret missions into Iran, command combat units, sit on the Supreme Court, and run banks and universities.

But there has not been a female prime minister since Golda Meir left office in 1974, and women are conspicuously absent from the leadership of the parties vying for power in the October 27 general election.

Israel almost had another woman prime minister when Tzipi Livni was formally asked by President Shimon Peres to form a government in 2008, but failed to assemble a coalition. Months later, she led Kadima into the 2009 general election and did something even more remarkable: she beat Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud at the ballot box, winning 28 seats to his 27. But parliamentary arithmetic favoured Bibi, who could command the support of a larger bloc of parties.

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