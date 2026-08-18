Jews target of nearly two-thirds of religion-based hate crimes in US, FBI finds

The number of attacks, which includes both criminal and non-criminal incidents of assault, harassment, and vandalism, has increased markedly since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in Israel.

Violence against Jews persisted even as overall reported incidents fell, according to the data.

Law enforcement recorded 162 anti-Jewish assaults (50 aggravated and 112 simple assaults) in 2025, a slight decrease from 178 in 2024, along with three anti-Jewish murder/non-negligent manslaughter offences and 505 acts of intimidation targeting Jewish victims.

Despite being a tiny percentage of the US population, Jews were still the target of 14 per cent of all reported hate crimes nationwide, which includes those based on race, sexual orientation, and disability.

“Behind every one of these numbers is a person who was targeted simply for being Jewish, whether through vandalism, intimidation, or violence,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

He added: "In 2025, that hate turned deadly, not just here at home, but around the world. 2025 was the deadliest year for antisemitic attacks in the Jewish diaspora in more than three decades, with 20 people murdered globally simply for being Jewish.

“We cannot allow a modest yet positive decline in the top line domestic numbers to obscure the reality that antisemitism remains one of the most persistent and dangerous forms of hate in this country and beyond.”

ADL documented a total of 6,274 antisemitic incidents in 2025, a 33% decrease from the prior year, but still the third-highest number on record since ADL began tracking such data in 1979, which is consistent with the FBI trends.