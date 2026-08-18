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Jews target of nearly two-thirds of religion-based hate crimes in US, FBI finds

Despite making up only 2 per cent of the US population, Jews accounted for 63 per cent of religiously-motivated hate crimes and 14 per cent of total hate crimes

August 18, 2026 13:39
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A rabbi covers his face in Lafayette Park in Washington, DC (Credit: ROD LAMKEY JR/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Jews were the victims of almost two-thirds of all religion-based hate crimes in the United States last year, according to new data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

There were 1,528 anti-Jewish hate crime incidents reported in 2025, 63 per cent of the total 2,408 reported religion-based hate crimes nationwide.

Antisemitic crimes were by far the most common form of religion-based hate crime even though Jews only make up two per cent of the country’s population.

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Topics:

United States

America

ADL

Antisemitism

FBI

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