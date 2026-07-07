Jews chased through Barcelona by antisemitic mob

A group of French Jews visiting Barcelona has alleged that a mob harassed them near a synagogue and chased them through the streets.

The incident began on Friday night after several Jews left a central synagogue in Barcelona while wearing kippot following prayers and the Shabbat meal. Two members of the group were allegedly singled out as they walked toward their hotel.

A woman wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh reportedly approached the group, the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain (FCJE) said in a statement Monday, shouting antisemitic abuse and repeatedly spitting at them.

The victims claimed that dozens of others gradually joined the harassment, some arriving on bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles, surrounding them as they made their way through the city's waterfront.