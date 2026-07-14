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‘¡Goooooool!’: The Jewish voice behind some of football’s most iconic moments

Argentine commentator Andrés Cantor is tuning up his legendary call for his nation’s crunch semi-final against England on Wednesday

July 14, 2026 15:02
GettyImages-1255649471.jpg
Andrés Cantor at the official World Cup 2026 brand campaign launch in 2023 (photo: Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

4 min read
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You may never have seen Andrés Cantor or even heard his name before, but you have almost certainly heard his voice.

Jewish-Argentine Cantor, who more than lives up to his choral surname, is one of the enduring voices of football, famed for his commentary across Latin America, particularly his signature cry of “¡Goooooool!”.

So great was his enthusiasm during Argentina’s round of 16 tie with Egypt last week, in which La Albiceleste came back from two goals down to win 3-2 late on, that he lost his voice.

“The crowd went so wild – and that is a dome stadium – that the crowd noise got into my headsets so much, I couldn't balance my voice on the headsets, so I couldn't hear myself while I was yelling,” he told NPR.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Football

Argentina

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