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Jewish studies scholar awarded major academic prize worth nearly £700,000

David Nirenberg, author of Anti-Judaism, is one of this year’s recipients of the Balzan Prize

September 16, 2026 12:39
David Nirenberg
Prizewinning: David Nirenberg (photo: Sameer A Khan/Wikimedia Commons)

By

Simon Rocker

1 min read
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The author of a seminal study of anti-Jewish trends in Western thought has won one of Europe’s major academic prizes worth nearly £700,000.

David Nirenberg, director of the Institute of Advanced Study, an independent research centre in Princeton, New Jersey, was named one of the four winners of the Balzan Prize this week.

The Prize, dubbed “the Nobel Prizes of continental Europe”, is awarded by the International Balzan Prize to four scholars, two in science and two in the humanities, in different disciplines each year.

This year Jewish studies was one of the four chosen fields.

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Topics:

jewish studies

Academia

Antisemitism

Jewish books

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