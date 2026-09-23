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“Jewish life is no longer safe in Germany,” says the country’s Chancellor

Friedrich Merz says he will do “everything possible” to protect Jewish communities

September 23, 2026 14:52
gettyimages-2296392098-594x594.jpg
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Friedrich Merz, attends a press conference in Berlin on September 21, 2026, the day after state elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin. The CDU fared disastrously in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, finishing way behind the winning far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. In Berlin, the CDU finished second behind the leftist Die Linke party. (Photo Getty Images)

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that “Jewish life is no longer safe in Germany” as antisemitism rises.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz said his party, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union, was committed to protecting Jewish communities.

“The CDU, and I personally, are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Jewish life in Germany, and here in the capital, Berlin, is safe,” Merz said. “And wherever that is threatened, we will oppose it with everything at our disposal”.

Addressing Jewish communities in Berlin and around the world, Merz said antisemitism in the German capital “is a disgrace for Germany”.

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Topics:

Germany

Jews

Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Antisemitism

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