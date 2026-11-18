The IHRA definition describes antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews”.

Its accompanying examples include holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of Israel, denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, and comparing Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany.

Italy's new legislation establishes a framework for tackling anti-Jewish hatred, including monitoring incidents, addressing online antisemitism and promoting education and awareness. It also provides for a three-year national strategy.

Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), welcomed the parliamentary decision, saying it would strengthen the country's ability to recognise and confront antisemitism.

She said the legislation would reinforce the “democratic antibodies” of Italian civil society.

“The fight against antisemitism is not a partisan battle, but a battle for society as a whole and cannot be subordinated to political alignments,” she said.

However, Angelo Bonelli, co-leader of the Green-Left Alliance (AVS), accused the government of using the legislation to suppress political dissent.

“The Right is exploiting the antisemitism bill to stifle criticism,” he claimed.

Amnesty International Italy also opposed the measure. Anneliese Baldaccini, the organisation's senior head of lobbying and policy, argued that the problem was the extent to which the definition would underpin the law's implementation.

“The fact that this law anchors all the activities and measures it provides for to this definition constitutes the main problem for us,” she said.

Nevertheless, Paolo Emilio Russo, from the co-ruling Forza Italia party, said: “No one has ever sought to limit freedom of expression and criticism, which is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Mario Venezia, president of Rome's Shoah Museum Foundation, also defended the measure.

“Criticism of the government is absolutely accepted and encouraged. But questioning the existence of the State of Israel is another matter,” he said.

Italy's Antisemitism Observatory, run by Milan's Jewish Contemporary Documentation Centre (CDEC), recorded 963 incidents in 2025, more than double the 2023 figure.

Gadi Luzzatto Voghera, director of the CDEC, told Reuters that the organisation had also “seen an increase in incidents involving people being shoved, spat at, or slapped. We recorded 18 cases in 2025 and 10 in the first six months of this year.”