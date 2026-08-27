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It was the birthplace of the Oslo Accords… so why have Norway’s relations with Israel turned so very frosty?

On a visit to the annual democracy festival of Arendalsuka, the JC finds what lies behind the political hostility to Jerusalem – and why there just may be hope for better relations

August 27, 2026 08:17
23Aug26-LetterFromOslo.jpg

By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read
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Arendal in southern Norway lies more than 2,000 miles from Israel and Gaza, but visiting this tranquil seaside town with its dainty wooden houses and picturesque harbour feels unimaginably further still from the division and anger of the Middle East.

Yet, in today’s world, it seems the region’s issues can never be avoided, and so it was when politicians, journalists, business leaders and campaigners descended on this sleepy corner of Scandinavia earlier this month for Arendalsuka, the country’s largest annual political gathering – a celebratory embodiment of democracy.

Still the conflict reared its ugly head. Among the many NGO stands was one for a Norwegian pro-Israel organisation, Med Israel For Fred (MIFF, or “With Israel for Peace”).

Its tent was vandalised twice over the week. This wasn’t the first time. Last year, a pro-Palestinian activist used a marker pen to alter the wording to “Med Israel For Folkemord”, meaning “With Israel for genocide”.

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Topics:

Letter from Jerusalem

Norway

Peace Process

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