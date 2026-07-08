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Israeli woman cancels Naples hotel stay after receiving ‘no genocide’ message

The Italian guesthouse professed its support for a BDS-aligned campaign

July 8, 2026 11:05
Napleshotel.jpg
Screenshot of the message received by an Israeli woman after booking at the Decumani Hotel de Charme in Naples (Courtesy)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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An Israeli woman cancelled a planned stay at a hotel in Naples after receiving an automated confirmation email declaring the property’s support for an anti-Israel campaign associated with the BDS movement.

The woman, identified only as R, had booked a room at the Decumani Hotel De Charme ahead of a business trip to the southern Italian city with her husband, according to Channel 12.

After submitting her reservation through Booking.com, she received an automated message stating that the hotel supports the “No Room for Genocide” campaign.

The email said the hotel “supports the ‘No Room for Genocide’ campaign and respects the freedom and human rights of communities suffering racial, ethnic, social, and other forms of discrimination”.

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Topics:

Italy

Israeli travel

Holidays

Israeli tourism

Tourism

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