Israeli war veteran who lost leg in Gaza completes New York Marathon – 3 weeks after triathlon

Only last month, he completed a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile run at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Shtonda, from Tel Aviv, was a reservist in the elite Duvdevan unit of the IDF when he lost his leg in an explosion in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip in November 2023.

Boris Shonda of Israel celebrates after crossing the finish line of the 2026 Ironman World Championship on October 10, 2026 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN) Getty Images for IRONMAN

As he trained for the Ironman challenge last year, Shtonda told Israeli news outlet Ynet: “No excuses. Don’t invent reasons why you can’t — invent reasons why you can, and figure out how to do it.”

Boris Shtonda completes his Ironman challenge in Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN) Getty Images for IRONMAN

He added: “After people tell me ‘Wow, what a commitment,’ I remind myself — so what? I don’t have a leg. The important thing is the mind works, you’re focused and you know what you’re doing, why you wake up in the morning.”

The action man has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro twice.

In his interview with Ynet, he said: “I always say — I can because I actually can and believe in myself.

“I want to do something that inspires people to start getting up, to start moving, to actually do the things.”

On his motivation, he added: “The mind is the most important thing. You must know why you get up in the morning. Life is beautiful. Life is amazing. Challenge yourself every day anew.”