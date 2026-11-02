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Israeli war veteran who lost leg in Gaza completes New York Marathon – 3 weeks after triathlon

Boris Shtonda finished the 26.2 miles race less than a month after doing a 140-mile Ironman challenge

November 2, 2026 13:56
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Boris Shtonda crossing the finishing line in New York (Photo-ranalkalay/Instagram)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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An IDF veteran, who lost his right leg fighting in Gaza, has completed the New York City Marathon – just three weeks after finishing a 140-mile triathlon.

On Sunday, Boris Shtonda, 29, who has a prosthetic leg, did the marathon in an official time of six hours, 31 minutes and 41 seconds.

He punched the air with delight and raised his arms in triumph as he crossed the finishing line after the 26.2-mile run.

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Topics:

IDF

Israel

New York

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