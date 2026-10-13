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Israeli war veteran who lost leg in blast completes Ironman World Championship triathlon

Amputee Boris Shtonda crosses the finishing line in Hawaii in 16 hours, 33 minutes and 54 seconds after 140.6-mile challenge

October 13, 2026 13:56
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Boris Shonda of Israel celebrates after crossing the finish line of the 2026 Ironman World Championship on October 10, 2026 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Israeli war veteran Boris Shtonda, who lost his right leg above the knee three years ago, has completed a 140-mile triathlon at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Crossing the finishing line clutching an Israeli flag on Sunday, Shtonda, 29, repeatedly punched the air and screamed with delight.

He then unfurled the flag before draping it round his shoulders.

Shtonda, who was a member of the Israeli military’s elite Duvdevan unit, did it in 16 hours, 33 minutes and 54 seconds, becoming the first Israeli amputee to complete the race.

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Topics:

Ironman

Israel

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