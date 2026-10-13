Israeli war veteran who lost leg in blast completes Ironman World Championship triathlon

Israeli war veteran Boris Shtonda, who lost his right leg above the knee three years ago, has completed a 140-mile triathlon at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Crossing the finishing line clutching an Israeli flag on Sunday, Shtonda, 29, repeatedly punched the air and screamed with delight.

He then unfurled the flag before draping it round his shoulders.

Shtonda, who was a member of the Israeli military’s elite Duvdevan unit, did it in 16 hours, 33 minutes and 54 seconds, becoming the first Israeli amputee to complete the race.