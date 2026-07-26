Israel cabinet meeting relocated to secure underground location amid Iran tension

The prime minister is due to be flying tomorrow to the US, where he will hold a meeting with President Donald Trump, and attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, the devoted ally of Israel who died two weeks ago.

The precautionary relocation of the cabinet comes amid ongoing speculation over the next steps in the simmering conflict with the Islamic Republic.

The fragile ceasefire has prevented a resumption of full-blown war, but the past few weeks have witnessed increasing exchanges between American forces and the Islamic Republic, particularly centring around attempts to control shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

While Israel has stayed out of the conflict at this point, officials are on high alert, and last week civilian shelters were reopened in some areas including Ramat Gan and Eilat after assessments that the danger of an Iranian missile attack had risen.

The past two nights have seen no major US air strikes on Iran, marking a break from the previous near two weeks of continual nightly attacks.

Talks between America and the Islamic Republic mediated by Oman are said to have resumed, apparently putting on hold plans that are said to be in place for the US to carry out large-scale attacks on Iranian infrastructure.