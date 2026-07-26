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Israel cabinet meeting relocated to secure underground location amid Iran tension

Move to protect prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ministers comes amid tension over Iran despite lull in US airstrikes

July 26, 2026 11:32
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Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with his cabinet (Koby Gideon/GPO)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meetings with his cabinet today are said to have been moved to an underground facility amid tensions with Iran.

The precautionary move to the secure undisclosed location follows the advice of security personnel.

It was reported by the Israel Broadcasting Authority, based on their own sources, and confirmed by officials speaking to the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu is scheduled to be holding a meeting of the full cabinet, and then later with the members of the security cabinet.

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Topics:

Israel

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