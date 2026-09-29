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How Israel assassinated the Hezbollah operative who uncovered the pager plot before it could be foiled

Internal accounts of the operation, which have just been cleared for release, revealed how Israeli security services killed a member of the terror group and covered up his death as a case of misidentification

September 29, 2026 14:03
Pager.jpg
A pager set to be destroyed in a controlled explosion by Lebanese armed forces in southern Lebanon on September 19, 2024, two days after Israel detonated thousands of similar devices owned by Hezbollah leaders (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Israel killed a Hezbollah operative who suspected its pager plot before he could foil the carefully-planned operation, it has been revealed.

Details from an interview given by former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant to Channel 12 around 18 months ago were cleared for publication by Israel’s military censor on Monday evening.

According to the report, Israel learned in the first week of August 2024 that a Hezbollah operative had begun to suspect or examine the pagers that had been supplied to the group, which would eventually be blown up in a mass assassination of the group’s leadership.

Israeli security services managed to kill the operative but arranged the operation so that Hezbollah would believe another of its people had been the intended target and that the man’s death was incidental, per the report.

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Topics:

Israel

Mossad

Hezbollah

Lebanon

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