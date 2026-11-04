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Islamist-motivated antisemitic crimes hit record high in Germany

Almost half of the incidents recorded included the display of symbols associated with banned groups like Hezbollah and Islamic State

November 4, 2026 15:48
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Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, attends a press conference in Berlin on September 30, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Antisemitic crimes motivated by Islamist extremism in Germany have reached a record high, with authorities recording 670 offences during 2025, a six per cent increase on the previous year.

The figures highlight a dramatic escalation in antisemitic activity since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The data, compiled by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), was provided following a request from Green Party MP Lamya Kaddor, who asked the government to disclose the number of antisemitic incidents associated with Muslim or Islamist contexts before and after October 7.

In 2022, German authorities registered just 16 antisemitic offences attributed to Islamist motivations. Between January 1 and October 6, 2023, a further 33 were recorded.

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Topics:

Germany

German Jews

Antisemitism

Islamism

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