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‘Islamic State’ knife attacker shot dead by police officer outside Israeli embassy in Belgrade

Serbia authorities described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and raised the country’s threat level

October 28, 2026 14:51
GettyImages-2301851759.jpg
Members of Serbia's Gendarmerie stand guard at the entrance to the Israeli embassy in Belgrade on October 28, 2026, after a police officer stationed at the mission was attacked with two knives shortly after midnight. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Police shot dead a knifeman who attacked an officer on guard outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia.

The attacker, clad all in black, shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (‘God is great’) as he opened the door of a guard house in front of the embassy and rushed at the police officer with two knives.

Serbia’s Higher Public Prosecution Office, referring to the officer by his initials of DS, said in a statement: “The unidentified person threw one knife in the direction of DS, hitting him in ‌the left cheek. After that, DS took out his service weapon and fired several shots at the attacker, killing him on the spot.”

Serbian authorities have described the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

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Topics:

Serbia

Israeli embassy

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