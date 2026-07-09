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Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s a floating synagogue above a Venice lagoon

The artwork takes flight next week as part of the Venice Biennale, representing ‘Yiddishland’

July 9, 2026 14:17
Nabatele. A Synagogue Over Venice, 2026, courtesy Anna Kamyshan_horisonatal.jpg

By

Jenni Frazer

3 min read
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We are in Venice, in the Castello district of the city once known worldwide as La Serenissima. And suddenly, our eyes are drawn to a magical presence in the sky above the lagoon – it is a floating synagogue, made in the style of the shtetl synagogues of the 18th and 19th centuries, and still, somehow, carrying with it the rock of the earth from which it has been torn.

This extraordinary object, an “aerostatic project”, is the creation of the London-based artist and architect Anna Kamyshan. On July 16 the airborne synagogue will appear in the skies, as a formal collateral event of the Venice Biennale, this year’s international celebration of art, cinema, theatre, music and dance in the city.

https://api.thejc.atexcloud.io/image-service/alias/contentid/1sbsagj8ox9q5k1yzob/artist%20and%20architect%20Anna%20Kamyshan%2C%20photographer%20Tea%20Monselesan%20and%20Fanni%20Baranyi%2C%20courtesy%20Anna%20Kamyshan.jpg?f=3x2&w=732&q=0.6[Missing Credit]

The synagogue, a gigantic inflatable bearing a Magen David and whose “windows” appear lit from within by the traditional Ner Tamid, or everlasting light, is called Nabatele. As Anna Kamyshan — who is Jewish with a Ukrainian and Russian background — explained: “Nabat is a word from a Slavic or Turkish language which means to ring a bell in time of danger. And ‘ele’ is a kind of Yiddish diminutive. So this synagogue represents a call to communities, Jewish and non-Jewish, for people to come together and pay attention.”

The project has been made in collaboration with the relatively small Montreal Jewish Museum, and curated by Maria Veits and Yevgeniy Fiks. Maria Veits, also London-based, is, together with Fiks, the deviser of a previous project shown in Venice known as Yiddishland, which explores through art the notion of “a non-existing state”.

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