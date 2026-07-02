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Heading to Europe this summer? These are your Jewish cultural must-sees

Jewish culture and history is on display across the continent.

July 2, 2026 13:14
Anna Kamyshan. NABATELE
A floating synagogue at Venice's Piazza San Marco

By

Anthea Gerrie

5 min read

Summer brings a swathe of festivals to celebrate Yiddish culture lost and rediscovered. The European cities hosting these events are worth visiting at any time, for their architecture, culture and gastronomy – but the following offer special attractions this year.

Berlin

Berlin is marking the 25th anniversary of Daniel Libeskind’s Jewish Museum with a show devoted to the architect, taking visitors from 1,000 years of German prosperity to the Holocaust and beyond. The museum’s permanent exhibition is also world-class. Summer Sundays offer free activities for families, with a children’s museum across the road, full of fantastic creations based on Noah’s Ark .

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