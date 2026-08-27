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Irishman arrested in France after telling Jewish shopper he would ‘put a f***ing bullet in her head’

The woman who filmed the confrontation also claimed the assailant told her he was sorry ‘Hitler didn’t finish the job’

August 27, 2026 12:48
Gendarme.jpg
(Illustrative) Rear view of a gendarme overlooking a toll plaza on the A61 motorway near Toulouse, France, on August 2, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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An Irishman is facing up to five years in prison in France after being arrested over a confrontation with a Jewish woman in a supermarket, in which he allegedly told her he would “put a f***ing bullet in her head”.

The man, who is reportedly in his 60s but has not been named, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by French authorities.

Part of the incident, which took place earlier this month inside a supermarket around Avignon in the south of the country, was caught on film.

According to the woman and her husband, who are Australian, the confrontation began after the man approached them to ask why an “Englishman” was wearing a French national team football shirt.

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Topics:

France

Antisemitism

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