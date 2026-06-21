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Iran demands ships apply to use Strait of Hormuz and hints at future tolls

US President Trump had previously insisted that the Strait would be reopened to traffic, saying: ‘Let the oil flow’

June 21, 2026 10:11
Hormuz.jpg
Vessels anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read

Iran has said ships must seek permission to use the Strait of Hormuz and raised the prospect of future charges just days after the British prime minister and other leaders stressed “the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls”.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a government agency set up by Tehran during the earlier ceasefire to control the strategic waterway, posted on social media on Friday stating that vessels would be required to submit requests at least 48 hours in advance to pass through the channel.

It also said admin tariffs, including for “related Iranian insurances” would be waived during the 60-day negotiation period provided for by the interim peace deal to reach a lasting agreement with the US, leaving the way open for fees being levied at a later date.

The move came as US President Donald Trump claimed Iran was “finished”.

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Topics:

Iran

Donald Trump

Israel Iran War

Strait of Hormuz

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