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Iran launches missiles and drones at Gulf states after US responds to attacks on shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Israel ministers vote on extending state of emergency as conflict heats back up

July 12, 2026 10:23
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Ship sailing off through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday (AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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American bases in states across the Gulf region have been targeted with missiles and drones by the Islamic Republic this morning.

The attacks come after air strikes by the US on Iran responding to Tehran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The developments put further pressure on the fragile truce and Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, which has brought at least a temporary end to the war launched with Israel in February.

In Jerusalem, ministers have this morning been voting on extending the nationwide state of emergency until 28 July.

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Iran

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