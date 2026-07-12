Iran launches missiles and drones at Gulf states after US responds to attacks on shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE have all reportedly come under attack in the past few hours.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, the targets were military facilities in Qatar; a Patriot air-defence system, ammunition depot and radar site in Kuwait, refueling platforms used by aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, a military communications facility and a radar site in Bahrain, and a command center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said its air defences had intercepted “a number of ballistic missile attacks” targeting the country.

Kuwait’s Armed Forces also said their air defence systems had engaged “hostile aerial targets” that entered the country’s airspace.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on Sunday issued several emergency warnings, urging citizens and residents to “remain calm, head to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.”

Authorities in Oman and Jordan did not immediately confirm Iran’s claim that it had launched attacks on targets inside their territories.

US officials said American forces struck Iran on Sunday after the IRGC fired on a Cyprus-registered container ship on an “unauthorised route” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran state media say the IRGC also hit a second vessel accused of “violating regulations”.

“A vessel that had jeopardised maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and ⁠brought to a halt,” the navy of the IRGC said.

US Central Command said its forces had attacked at least 140 targets in response in air strikes on Iran, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition depots, communication networks and surveillance locations.

An official said: “The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait.”

The IRGC said in response to US “aggression” it has closed the Strait of Hormuz, though which about a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped ordinarily.