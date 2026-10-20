‘I will survive!’ Disco legend Gloria Gaynor to perform in Israel

Legendary singer Gloria Gaynor, famous for her disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’, is set to perform in Israel.
The 83-year-old queen of the dance floor will play Tel Aviv’s Heichal Hatarbut on April 13 next year.
She will be accompanied by a 10-piece band as she belts out all her hits like ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’, ‘I Am What I Am’, and her iconic ‘I Will Survive’, which sold over 15 million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.
It will be the first time in over a decade that Gaynor will take to the stage in Israel, after she performed in the country in 2015.
To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.