‘I will survive!’ Disco legend Gloria Gaynor to perform in Israel

Legendary singer Gloria Gaynor, famous for her disco anthem ‘I Will Survive’, is set to perform in Israel.

The 83-year-old queen of the dance floor will play Tel Aviv’s Heichal Hatarbut on April 13 next year.

She will be accompanied by a 10-piece band as she belts out all her hits like ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’, ‘I Am What I Am’, and her iconic ‘I Will Survive’, which sold over 15 million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

It will be the first time in over a decade that Gaynor will take to the stage in Israel, after she performed in the country in 2015.