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Huge ‘Destroy Israel’ banner unfurled at Spain’s infamous bull run festival

Display ‘promotes hatred and fuels hostility’, says European Jewish Congress

July 7, 2026 14:55
Screenshot 2026-07-07 at 12.05.45.png
'Destroy Israel' banner

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A giant banner calling for the destruction of Israel was unfurled in the crowd at Spain's annual bull run festival in Pamplona.

The banner, bearing the words ‘Destroy Israel’ alongside an image of the Israeli flag crossed out with a red diagonal line, was displayed as thousands gathered for the event.

Festival-goers held it above their heads on Monday at the opening ceremony of the week-long spectacle, known for the ‘Running of the Bulls’, in which bulls charge through narrow streets chasing runners.

Also visible on the banner were the letters ‘EHKS’, believed to refer to Euskal Herriko Kontseilu Sozialista (Socialist Council of the Basque Country), a far-left, pro-independence political movement active in the neighbouring Basque region.

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Topics:

Spain

Anti-Israel protests

Israel

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