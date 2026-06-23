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Holocaust survivor, 97, takes part in fundraising cycle ride from Auschwitz to Krakow

Veteran Ride Of The Living participant Bernard Offen was one of only three members of extended family in Krakow to live through the war

June 23, 2026 15:58
Bernard Offen.jpg
Holocaust survivor Bernard Offen taking part in The Ride For The Living in 2018

By

Lianne Kolirin

3 min read

A 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor is cycling from the site of the camp to Krakow this week to raise funds for the growing Jewish community in the Polish city.

Bernard Offen, who also survived four other Nazi concentration camps, will be riding a tandem bike fronted by his friend Jonathan Ornstein, chief executive of the city’s Jewish Community Centre (JCC), as part of this year’s Ride For the Living.

Prior to the Second World War, Krakow was a bustling centre of Jewish life but later became synonymous with nearby Auschwitz-Birkenau and the Holocaust. In recent years, however, it has experienced a resurgence of Jewish life and in 2008 the former Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – inaugurated the JCC founded by World Jewish Relief.

Now in its 11th year, 300 participants will ride from the camp where more than 1.1 million people were murdered, to the gates of the JCC. Cyclists from around a dozen countries, including the UK, US and Israel, are aiming to raise $1 million (£756,000) to fund the centre’s operations.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Auschwitz

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