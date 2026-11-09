Hezbollah weapons uncovered close to UN posts in Lebanon, IDF says

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IDF troops have uncovered caches of Hezbollah weapons steps away from United Nations posts in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers and rockets were among the weapons found during operations over the past two weeks by the Oded (9th) Brigade Combat Team in the area of the Meiss El Jabal municipality, the IDF said.

Troops found the illicit weaponry in two separate locations – one a civilian residence about 200 metres from a UN post, and the other a storage facility about 100m from a post of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), the military annoucned.