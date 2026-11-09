Become a Member
World

Hezbollah weapons uncovered close to UN posts in Lebanon, IDF says

The stockpiles were allegedly found ‘alongside humanitarian aid boxes’

November 9, 2026 10:49
IDF Hezbollah weapons UN Lebanon 4f896b9c-c7c5-4741-913f-69e4c74e970f.jpg
Some of the weapons the IDF said its troops found alongside humanitarian aid in a location near a UN post in Lebanon (Photo: IDF)

By

Lianne Kolirin

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

IDF troops have uncovered caches of Hezbollah weapons steps away from United Nations posts in southern Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers and rockets were among the weapons found during operations over the past two weeks by the Oded (9th) Brigade Combat Team in the area of the Meiss El Jabal municipality, the IDF said.

Troops found the illicit weaponry in two separate locations – one a civilian residence about 200 metres from a UN post, and the other a storage facility about 100m from a post of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), the military annoucned.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Lebanon

Hezbollah

United Nations

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper