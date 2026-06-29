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Herzog: ‘We must fiercely combat rising antisemitism in Europe’

Israel’s president addresses ‘deeply troubling’ surge in Jew-hate at ceremony to remember more than 13,000 massacred in Romania in 1941

June 29, 2026 14:01
GettyImages-2283314735.jpg
Israel's President Isaac Herzog speaks during a press conference at Cotroceni Palace, in Bucharest, Romania, on June 29, 2026. (Getty Images)

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1 min read

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has warned of the ‘deeply troubling’ rise in antisemitism across Europe, and called for a ‘fierce’ response.

The president was speaking on a trip to Romania to commemorate the massacre of more than 13,000 Jews in the city of Iasi 85 years ago.

The Iasi Pogrom began on June 28, 1941, when government forces in the country, which was an ally of Nazi Germany, joined German soldiers in systematically murdering Jews.

Thousands more were arrested and shot the next day. Others were forced on to sealed, unventilated freight trains, leading to another 2,650 deaths.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Europe

Israel

President Herzog

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