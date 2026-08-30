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Hamas terrorist who took part in October 7 killed in targeted airstrike by Israel

Abd al-Fattah Abu al-Eish was a commander in terror group’s ‘special forces’ unit

August 30, 2026 11:25
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Palestinians at aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on August 24, 2026 (Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A Hamas terrorist who took part in the October 7 massacre was killed in a targeted air strike in Gaza on Saturday, officials today revealed.

Abd al-Fattah Abu al-Eish was a commander in the Nukhba Force – the Hamas “special forces” unit – who infiltrated the northwest Negev as part of the atrocities in which 1,200 men, women and children were murdered.

Hamas operative Raed Adel Mohammed Alyan was also killed in the air strike.

Precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance were used to reduce the risk to noncombatants.

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