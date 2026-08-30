Hamas terrorist who took part in October 7 killed in targeted airstrike by Israel

Also on Saturday, the IDF struck a Hamas commander in the Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip while he was hiding within the compound of Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, the military said.

The terrorist recently advanced attacks on IDF troops and Israeli civilians and was targeted to remove the threat, the army said.

He was said to to be involved in efforts to restore Hamas’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

An official statement said: “Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to rehabilitate the capabilities of the terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

“The strike was conducted in order to remove the threat posed.”

The IDF criticised Hamas’s “cynical use of humanitarian infrastructure and its systematic embedding within medical facilities to advance and carry out terrorist activity.”

It relayed that a warning was conveyed to medical authorities throughout Gaza on Aug. 27 regarding the cessation of the use of medical facilities for terrorist purposes. “It was made clear that the IDF will act against any threat should such activity continue,” the military noted.

Steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians during the strike, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, the IDF said.

On Friday, the IDF killed two Hamas terrorists in Gaza: Nukba Force company commander Hai Fakhri Mazloum and a sniper named Hassan Zidan Hassan Deiri, the military said.

Deiri and Mazloum were also involved in the trafficking and supply of weapons to Hamas terrorists.