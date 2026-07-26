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Hamas commander who took part in October 7 killed in Gaza along with two other terrorists

Members of militia ‘eliminated in precise aerial strikes’ according to the IDF

July 26, 2026 13:20
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Air strike on Gaza in January (Bashar Taleb / AFP via Getty)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Three Hamas commanders were killed in two separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, including one who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the IDF said in a statement yesterday.

According to the IDF, Muhannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, a Nukhba Force cell commander, was killed in a strike in central Gaza on July 20.

The statement said Abu Ghazal infiltrated the Kissufim area during Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

In a separate strike on July 21 in the northern Strip, the IDF eliminated Raed Hani Mohammed Al-Amsi, who commanded an aerial surveillance platoon in Hamas’s Aerial Array, the military stated.

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Hamas

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