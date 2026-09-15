Hadassah opens first European medical centre on Cyprus

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One of Israel’s leading hospital facilities, the Hadassah Medical Centre, has opened its first European outpost, on the island of Cyprus.

Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol will provide diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, specialist consultations and rehabilitation and offer second opinions from leading Israeli physicians.

The centre is designed to serve Cypriot residents, Israelis living on the island and international patients, including tourists and business travellers.