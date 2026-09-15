Hadassah opens first European medical centre on Cyprus

The organisation’s chairman, Lambros Christofi, said the centre represented the first stage of a broader investment in Cyprus’s healthcare system.
“Our vision is to offer Cypriots and permanent residents access to unparalleled medical expertise, comprehensive support and timely specialist advice across medical disciplines,” he said.
Hadassah Medical Centre was founded in 1912 by Henrietta Szold, an American-born Zionist leader, and supported by Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organisation of America. Its medical organisation now operates two hospitals in Jerusalem and is known for clinical care, research and medical education.
The centre in Limassol held a blessing ceremony at a soft opening in the summer attended by representatives of Cyprus’s political, medical and business communities. Church of Cyprus bishop, the Most Reverend Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol, offered a blessing, while Cyprus’s Chief Rabbi, Arie Zeev Raskin, affixed a mezuzah to the entrance.
Giorgos Zachariadis, the centre’s chief executive, said the facility would create a bridge between Cyprus and the medical expertise developed in Israel.
A more high-profile opening ceremony is scheduled for October 15, with invitations extended to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, senior Israeli officials and Cyprus’s President Nikos Christodoulides.
Hadassah has also outlined plans for additional healthcare infrastructure in Cyprus, including hospitals in Limassol and Nicosia.