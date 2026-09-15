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Hadassah opens first European medical centre on Cyprus

Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol will serve Cypriot residents, Israelis living on the island and international patients

September 15, 2026 12:09
Hadassah Medical Centre.png
Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol is the medical group's first facility in Europe

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

One of Israel’s leading hospital facilities, the Hadassah Medical Centre, has opened its first European outpost, on the island of Cyprus. 

Hadassah Medical Centre Limassol will provide diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, specialist consultations and rehabilitation and offer second opinions from leading Israeli physicians.

The centre is designed to serve Cypriot residents, Israelis living on the island and international patients, including tourists and business travellers.

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Topics:

Medicine

Health

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