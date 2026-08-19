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Pioneering Israeli brain cancer treatment stopped tumours growing in US tests

The technology, called Alpha DaRT, controlled the disease in the three patients who took part

August 19, 2026 18:22
Image 19-08-2026 at 17.38.png
Doctors at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem pose for a picture. August 2026. (credit...HADASSAH)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A pioneering new treatment developed in Israel for the most common type of brain cancer stopped tumours growing in patients who were tested in the US, study results have revealed.

The procedure aims to treat glioblastoma – an incurable, malignant form of brain tumour which carries a life expectancy of around one year, even with chemotherapy.

The treatment is called Alpha DaRT and it was developed by Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem, in collaboration with the Sharett Institute of Oncology and medical company Alpha TAU.

The procedure sends highly efficient alpha radiation particles to the effected site in the patient’s brain from two different angles, maximising accuracy.

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Topics:

Cancer

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