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Germany summons Iranian envoy over plot to kill Jewish leader

Two men received prison sentences for plotting attacks on Josef Schuster and Volker Beck; the court found Iran recruited one of them.

October 22, 2026 16:04
Schuster.jpg
Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, attends a press conference on September 30, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Following the conviction in Germany of two men who planned to murder a Jewish community leader for Iran, Berlin on Monday summoned that country’s ambassador for a dressing-down.

The German Foreign Ministry announced the summons for Majid Nili Ahmadabadi on X on Monday, four days after a court in Hamburg had sentenced the two men, both of Afghan descent, to prison terms of eight and a half years and four and a half years respectively for plotting to murder Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, as well as Volker Beck, president of the German-Israel Society.

Iranian intelligence recruited one of the Afghans, who is a Danish citizen, the court determined before handing him the heavier sentence.

Iranian officials have described the accusations that led to the verdict as baseless, according to Iranian media cited by Reuters.

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Topics:

Germany

Iran

German Jews

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