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German Jewish Leader ‘personally horrified’ as far-right AfD scores historic election victory

The party’s lead candidate was previously sacked from a parliamentary role after attending a far-right meeting at which one speaker advocated a master plan’ the ‘remigration’ of ‘non-assimilated’ German citizens

September 7, 2026 11:30
AfD.jpg
AfD co-chairs Alice Weidel (L) and Tino Chrupalla (R), with AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund (C), celebrate the results of the first exit poll projecting an AfD win in the Saxony-Anhalt state elections at the Messe Trade Fair Halls in Magdeburg, Germany, on September 6, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Rob Hyde

2 min read
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Germany’s most senior Jewish leader has said he is “personally horrified” after the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party won an important regional election in the country’s east.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany (ZDJ), shared his concerns as the anti-immigration party more than doubled its share of the vote in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Sunday evening projections put the AfD at around 44 per cent of the vote, placing it on the brink of governing the state, whose internal security service classifies the party as extremist, a designation it rejects.

The remaining parties, including the CDU, which governs federally, are in talks to form a minority coalition and have vowed not to work with the AfD but, should it form a state government, it would mark the first time a far-right party has reached such office in Germany since the Second World War (the AfD has been the largest party in neighbouring Thuringia since 2024 but sits in the opposition bloc across from a CDU-led minority coalition).

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Topics:

Germany

AfD

elections

far-right

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