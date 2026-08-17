Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbour wall in Germany

A small vessel that anti-Israel activists had been preparing to sail to Gaza crashed into a harbour wall in Kiel, Germany, last week, causing at least €30,000 (around £25k) in damage and delaying its voyage.

The Danish vessel Fru Sand, temporarily renamed Handala II, had stopped in Kiel while travelling towards Gaza, where its crew said they intended to challenge Israel’s blockade, local newspaper Kieler Nachrichten reported.

The ship was initially unable to continue because of damage due to the collision and engine trouble.

Handala II reportedly left Kiel for Denmark on Saturday evening after at least some of its engine problems were repaired. It is reportedly returning to Denmark for further repairs.