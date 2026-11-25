Among Jewish respondents, 82 per cent said they had experienced at least one antisemitic incident during their lifetime. This included 60 per cent who had been subjected to insults or verbal abuse, 35 per cent who had received threats of physical assault and 22 per cent who said they had actually been physically attacked.

The findings also revealed that 66 per cent of Jewish respondents no longer considered France a safe country for Jewish people.

And 64 per cent said they had considered moving abroad, representing a 12 per cent increase compared with the previous survey in 2024.

Anne-Sophie Sebban-Bécache, AJC's vice-president for Europe, described the findings as a “final warning”.

Writing in the introduction to the report, she said: "The future of French Jewry is also the future of France."

The survey also highlighted how fear is influencing everyday behaviour.

Almost seven in ten Jewish respondents said they had adopted precautionary measures or changed their behaviour to avoid antisemitism since the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, 48 per cent said they had stopped wearing visible Jewish symbols in public, and 29 per cent had removed the mezuzah from their front doors.

Despite the number of people reporting abuse, only 22 per cent of those who had experienced antisemitic incidents said they had formally complained to the authorities.

The research also examined attitudes across French society by surveying a 2,000-strong representative sample of the general population, alongside 500 Jewish and 500 Muslim respondents.

Almost eight in ten members of the wider public believed antisemitism had increased over the past decade, while 77 per cent thought it had grown since October 2023.

But only 38 per cent of respondents said they would be prepared to demonstrate against antisemitism, down from 46 per cent in 2024. And 67 per cent believed the subject was already discussed sufficiently or even too frequently.

Constance Le Grip, the member of the National Assembly who chairs the parliamentary study group on antisemitism, addressed the findings in the chamber.

"Antisemitism is not an opinion. It is a poison eating away at the Republic," she said.

The report also raised concerns about the relationship between hostility towards Israel and antisemitism in France.

Within the general population, 49 per cent identified hatred of Israel as one of the main causes of antisemitism. Among Jewish respondents, that figure rose to 62 per cent.

Likewise, 79 per cent of Jewish respondents said they had previously been blamed for, or held responsible for, the actions of the Israeli government.

But the survey also found that 23 per cent of the French public considered it justified to harass Jewish people because of their real or perceived support for Israel.

The researchers also examined political attitudes ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party, was identified by 58 per cent of the general population as contributing to rising antisemitism. Among Jewish respondents, the figure was 86 per cent.

And 69 per cent of Jewish respondents said they might leave France if Mélenchon became president, with 40 per cent saying they would definitely consider doing so.

The report went on to examine levels of antisemitic prejudice among supporters of different political movements, finding that traditional stereotypes remained particularly prevalent among some far-left supporters as well as those on the far right.

There were also concerns about younger generations. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 49 per cent agreed with the comparison between Israel's treatment of Palestinians and the Nazis' persecution of Jews, while 34 per cent described Israel's establishment as a 'racist enterprise'.

Nevertheless, the report also found that 72 per cent of Jewish respondents felt their Jewish identity had strengthened since October 7.