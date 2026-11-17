A French court has upheld a hate speech conviction against an anti-Israel activist who called for “intifada” during a demonstration in Paris.

The Paris Court of Appeal last month confirmed the five-month suspended prison sentence handed down to Elias d’Imzalène for public incitement to hatred in 2024. A copy of the ruling was released last week.

In December 2024, a lower court had convicted d’Imzalène for comments he'd made at an anti-Israel rally in September of that year.

"Are we ready to carry out the intifada in Paris? In the banlieues [suburbs]?” he asked demonstrators gathered at Place de la Nation.