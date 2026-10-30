France restricts Israeli arms displays at Paris naval defence exhibition

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France has imposed fresh restrictions on Israeli defence companies participating in a major naval arms exhibition in Paris, while continuing to bar Israeli government representatives.

Israeli firms will be allowed to display air defence and missile interception technology at next week’s biennial Euronaval exhibition, but not offensive weapons. The measures affect major companies expected to attend, including Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael, Elbit Systems and Israel Shipyards.

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7 2023, French authorities have repeatedly restricted Israeli companies’ participation in major arms exhibitions. At the Eurosatory defence exhibition in June, they ordered Israeli weapons classified as offensive to be concealed behind black walls.